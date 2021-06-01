Third teen dies from Memorial Day crash in Estacada

All 5 occupants of black sedan teenagers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A third victim has died stemming from a multiple vehicle crash that took place in Estacada Monday night.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported the passenger who was transported to a hospital via Life Flight succumbed to their injuries Tuesday.

Two teens were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at South Springwater Road and South Redland Road just after 9 p.m. Crews had responded to a report of a black sedan spinning out of control on Springwater Road before crossing the center line and colliding with a white Ford F-350 pickup.

CCSO said the black sedan had five occupants aged 14-18. The two surviving occupants are a passenger with unknown injuries and the driver, 18, who sustained a punctured lung and is being treated at a local hospital.

The driver of the Ford cooperated with investigators and did not require medical attention, according to CCSO.

“This incident is still under investigation,” CCSO said in a release. “Additional details are forthcoming. The names of the juvenile victims will not be released at this time.”

An Estacada School District message to parents about the accident is here.

