PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person is dead after a car crashed into a tree in Tigard Thursday morning, officials said.

At around 2:30 a.m., Tigard police said they received a call about a crash on Southwest Walnut Street.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, a car had crashed into a tree and the driver had died.

The incident is still under investigation and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case.

During the investigation, Southwest Walnut Street is closed from Tiedeman Avenue to 110th Avenue.