1 critically hurt, 1 trapped in Tigard crash

Crashes

Crash in Garden Home-Whitford neighborhood

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A TVFR truck (KOIN, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person suffered life threatening injuries and another was trapped in a vehicle following a crash in Tigard.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the crash happened in the 8200 block of 89th Avenue just before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss