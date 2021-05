PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-month-old girl is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in the driveway of a home in Northeast Portland, police said.

The girl was hit by the car in the driveway of a home in the 2200 block of NE 81st Avenue around 3:50 p.m. Officers arrived first, followed by a PF&R crew.

The girl was rushed to an area hospital by ambulance.

The driver stayed at the scene and is talking with investigators, police said.

No further information is available.