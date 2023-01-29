PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tow truck driver was hit by a truck Sunday morning along Interstate 84 in Northeast Portland.

According to Portland police, the 27-year-old tow truck driver was along the side of the road and had just finished loading a vehicle onto his truck when he was struck by what police believe was another tow truck.

When police arrived at the scene, they said they found the driver lying injured in front of his truck.

Authorities said that the suspect vehicle continued driving and hasn’t been found yet.

The tow truck driver was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The suspect vehicle was described as a Ford tow truck with a wheel lift mechanism on the back.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information about the driver involved is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-26728.

