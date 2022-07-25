The driver is not being charged with any crime at this time.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An elderly man was hit and killed by a driver in Tigard over the weekend, police say.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, a driver was heading west along Southwest Gaarde Street when she allegedly struck a pedestrian. Tigard Police says the victim, identified as 82-year-old Procoro Hidalgo-Lazaro, died at the scene.

The driver stayed to cooperate with investigators, who reportedly do not think speed or impairment were factors in the deadly collision.

According to Tigard PD, investigators believe this was a “tragic accident.” Mr. Hidalgo-Lazaro was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash and officials say the glare of the sun is another potential contributing factor.

The 62-year-old driver is not being charged with any crime at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.