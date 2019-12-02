Train and car collide in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car collided with a Max train in North Portland Sunday evening, said Portland Fire and Rescue via Twitter.

There were no immediate injuries as a result of the crash, but crews are still at the scene of North Greeley Avenue and North Interstate Avenue. TriMet deployed shuttle buses to take passengers around the closure.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area Sunday evening. Portland Fire said traffic will be impacted for some time.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.