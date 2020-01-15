1  of  6
Train hits, kills pedestrian in Northeast Portland

The collision happened in the 1900 block of NE Lombard Street

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train in Northeast Portland on Tuesday night, police said.

The collision happened in the 1900 block of NE Lombard Street, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

No further details have been released.

KOIN 6 News is sending a crew to the scene and will update this story as soon as possible.

