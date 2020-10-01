Train hits, kills pedestrian near TV Hwy in Beaverton

Collision happened near SW 139th Way and Tualatin Valley Highway

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — A person was hit and killed by a freight train Thursday afternoon in Beaverton, officials said.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said the collision happened near SW 139th Way and Tualatin Valley Highway.

The person’s identity is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane of TV Highway was closed.

