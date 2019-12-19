Trapped driver killed, 1 hurt in Marion County crash

A Marion County Fire District #1 truck at the scene of a fatal crash, Dec. 18, 2019. (Marion County Fire District #1)

The crash happened at the intersection of Hwy 99 and Topaz Street NE

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver was killed and another driver injured in a Wednesday night crash in Marion County, fire officials said.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 99 (Portland Road NE) and Topaz Street NE.

Crews with the Marion County Fire District #1 got to the scene and found two badly damaged vehicles.

One of the drivers was trapped inside their vehicle and died at the scene, according to officials. The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Their identities have not been released. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

Highway 99 was closed for an investigation and traffic was diverted at Waconda Road NE and Brooklake Road NE.