1 dead after tree limb falls on parked car at Powell Park

The tree fell shortly before 9 a.m.

A tree fell on top of a parked car next to Powell Park on June 26, 2020.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tree fell on top of a parked car, killing one person at Powell Park in Portland on Thursday morning.

The tree fell shortly before 9 a.m. Portland police and fire crews both responded to the scene at Southeast 22nd Avenue, right next to the park. Portland Fire and Rescue confirmed one person was killed from the incident. They also say there were two to three people living inside the car.

SE 22nd Avenue is currently closed to traffic from Southeast Powell Boulevard to Southeast Gladstone Street. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow it.

