Police: TriMet bus strikes, kills pedestrian in Gresham

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Trimet bus hit and killed a pedestrian in southeast Gresham early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The deadly crash occurred just before 5 a.m. south of Southeast 182nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street. Police say the TriMet bus was traveling south on 182nd Ave. when a man suddenly stepped off the sidewalk and in front of the bus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both streets are closed in both directions while the scene is investigated.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene working to learn more.