PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A pedestrian was killed when struck by a TriMet bus near the Gateway Transit Center Tuesday morning, Portland police confirmed to KOIN 6 News.

The collision happened near Northeast Pacific Street and Northeast 99th Avenue, east of the bus center’s entrance. Police said the involved bus driver stayed at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the pedestrian.

“We offer condolences to the loved ones of the person who died,” TriMet said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with everyone involved, including our operator and staff who responded. TriMet is working closely with our Transit Police Division as they conduct a full investigation.”

During the investigation, Northeast Pacific Street is shut down from Northeast 99th Avenue and the Gateway Transit Center.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

The Portland Police Bureau said additional information will be shared at a later time.