‘Triple fatality’ crash blocks 2 NB lanes of I-5 near Castle Rock

Crashes

WSP tweets 'triple fatality' occurred in Cowlitz County

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

FILE – A road flare. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least three people were killed in a crash on Interstate 5 a few miles south of Castle Rock Saturday afternoon.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Washington State Trooper Will Finn tweeted a “triple fatality” crash occurred northbound on I-5 at Headquarters Road.

Two lanes have since been blocked for the clean up and investigation. Finn said the roughly five-mile backup is not expected to move for another 45 minutes until the lanes open back up.

Circumstances surrounding the crash or how many vehicles were involved were not immediately available. No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

