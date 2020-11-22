Truck ‘burst into flames’ after I-5 wrong-way crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wrong-way crash involving a commercial truck near Cottage Grove briefly shut down Interstate 5 early Sunday morning, according to the Oregon State Police.

Around 1:30 a.m. OSP received reports of the truck driving northbound in the southbound lanes of the freeway near milepost 163.

A Cottage Grove police officer nearby tried to stop the truck, but the driver managed to swerve onto the shoulder and eventually escaped northbound. Near milepost 173, the truck slammed into a Volvo driving southbound. The truck then crashed into a concrete barrier and burst into flames.

The driver of the truck, later identified as Tylor Stafford of Texas, attempted to run away from the scene but was soon captured by an officer.

Stafford, 53, was arrested and charged with DUII, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangering.

The driver of the Volvo, Daryl Rickman, 53, of Portland, was not injured in the crash.

OSP said the northbound lanes were closed for about 30 minutes and the southbound lanes for three hours.