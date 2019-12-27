Truck crashes near Jenne Butte Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least one person was hurt in a Southeast Portland crash in the early hours of Friday, but the details remain under investigation.
The crash involved a truck near Jenne Butte Park and one person was taken by ambulance for treatment. Investigators brought a K-9 unit to the scene.
At this time it’s not clear if the truck was the only vehicle involved, how many people were involved or if anyone has been arrested.
KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.
