Hazmat teams responded to the crash on Farmington Road

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fuel tank ruptured when a truck crashed in Washington County early Tuesday evening, sending a hazmat team to the scene.

TVFR said the truck crashed on Farmington Road. The fire crews and hazmat team worked to contain the diesel fuel and diverted it from a nearby runoff, officials said on X.

No one was hurt. The cause of the crash was not released.