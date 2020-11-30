Truck tips, leaks diesel near Zigzag; Hwy 26 detoured

A semi truck tipped over on Hwy 26 near Zigzag, spilling fuel and causing detours, November 29, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tipped-over semi-truck hauling diesel fuel has Highway 26 closed with traffic detours re-routing travelers near Zigzag and a Hazmat crew at the scene, the Hoodland Fire District said Sunday afternoon.

The truck tipped over and began leaking diesel fuel in the 69000 block of Highway 26 around 5:20 a.m. Sunday. All lanes of Highway 26 were closed at that point and a Gresham Fire Department hazmat team arrived.

Authorities said that as of 3 p.m. “Highway 26 remains closed and traffic is being detoured around the scene as private crews continue to clean up the scene.”

The detour takes travelers on single lane county roads and has caused about a 45 minute traffic backup.

The truck driver was taken to an area hospital to be checked out for minor injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.