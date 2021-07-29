Trucker, 85, turns left, oncoming Toyota driver dies

Joseph Eby of Monmouth was 50

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a Toyota Tundra died after slamming into a turning semi-truck Thursday morning near Independence in Polk County.

Joseph Eby was headed south on Corvallis Road shortly before 11 a.m. when a 1980 International 9400 semi-truck turned left onto Parker Road. Eby’s Toyota hit the semi, authorities said.

The 50-year-old from Monmouth was airlifted to a Salem hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

It’s not known if the truck driver, 85-year-old Rollin Knight of Sweet Home, was injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.