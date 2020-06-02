Trucker crashes down SR-14 embankment, trapped

A lumber truck driver was trapped when the semi he was driving went down an embankment along SR-14 near Cape Horn Road, June 2, 2020 (WSP)

SR-14 near Cape Horn Road closed in both directions

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lumber truck driver was trapped when the semi he was driving went down an embankment along SR-14, the Washington State Patrol said.

The crash near Cape Horn Road closed the road in both directions near Milepost 26, authorities said.

The driver was said to be alert.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.