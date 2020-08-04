Trucker goes over side of Willamina Creek Bridge

The driver of an unloaded log truck was rushed to an area hospital after the rig went over the side of the Willamina Creek Bridge on Highwy 18B, August 3, 2020 (Sheridan FD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of an unloaded log truck was rushed to an area hospital after the rig went over the side of the Willamina Creek Bridge on Highwy 18B.

The truck fell about 20 feet into the Willamina Creek and landed on its wheels around 10:45 a.m. Monday, authorities said. Both the bridge and the truck suffered significant damage.

Fuel and oil spilled into the Willamina Creek and crews used absorbent pads and booms to control the spill. The bridge will stay closed until further notice, ODOT said.

It’s not known why the trucker went over the bridge. The driver’s name has not been released.