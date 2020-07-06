Trucker identified in deadly Hwy 101 crash near Pacific City

Scene from the crash on Highway 101 at milepost 91, south of Pacific City July 4, 2020 (OSP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The operator of a Freightliner rental who died in a crash on Highway 101 Saturday has been identified as 31-year-old Christopher Parks of Portland.

The Oregon State Police said Parks was driving northbound on the roadway around 9:30 a.m. near milepost 91 when he crossed into the southbound lane for an unknown reason. The truck then went off the road and struck a tree.

Parks was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.