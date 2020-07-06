Trucker identified in deadly Hwy 101 crash near Pacific City

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The operator of a Freightliner rental who died in a crash on Highway 101 Saturday has been identified as 31-year-old Christopher Parks of Portland.
The Oregon State Police said Parks was driving northbound on the roadway around 9:30 a.m. near milepost 91 when he crossed into the southbound lane for an unknown reason. The truck then went off the road and struck a tree.
Parks was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
