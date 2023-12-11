PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two siblings who were in a serious crash on Friday night were identified as students in the Tualatin School District by administrators.

Andy Grandaos, a seventh grader a Twality Middle School died in the crash. His sister Brittany, a 10th grader at Tualatin High School is in serious condition.

The district says they’re bringing in specially trained counselors and mental health experts to consult with students this week.

The driver in the crash, identified as 19-year-old Jesse Granados-Villegas, was speeding before losing control on a curve on SW River Road near SW Farmington Road, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The car rolled over and crashed through a chain link fence.

Granados-Villegas was booked into the Washington County Jail for manslaughter, reckless driving, and driving under the influence of marijuana.