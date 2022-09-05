Three people were hurt when 2 vehicles collided on TV Hwy at 160th Avenue in Beaverton, September 5, 2022 (TVFR)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were hurt when 2 vehicles collided on TV Hwy Monday afternoon, authorities tweeted.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. at TV Hwy and 160th Avenue. One person was pinned in and needed to be removed. That person was rushed to an area hospital by ambulance.

Two other people were also taken to a hospital for treatment, but their injuries were deemed “non-emergency.”

Both Beaverton police and crews from Metro West responded to the crash scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.