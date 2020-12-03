1 rushed to hospital after rollover crash in Tigard

Crash is in the 12000 block of SW Walnut

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rollover crash in Tigard trapped a woman, bringing TVFR firefighters to the scene in an effort to get her out.

The crash happened in the 12000 block of SW Walnut, TVFR tweeted. Firefighters said the driver, a woman, was the only person inside the vehicle. Once she was freed, she was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.

