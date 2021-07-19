Two collisions clog I-5 near Ridgefield

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was injured and traffic was at a standstill in southern Washington Monday morning after two separate collisions near Ridgefield.

Emergency crews first responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of the I-5 bridge that crosses the Lewis River. The Collision involved a pickup truck and travel trailer that collided with another tractor trailer, bringing traffic to a halt.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

The subsequent collision involved two tractor trailers, with one truck spilling a load of pallets, igniting a small fire by the roadway. It quickly spread to both vehicles. One of the drivers was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Crews quickly controlled by fire crews with the majority of damage being contained to one vehicle, officials said in a release Monday.

Both crashes remain under investighation.