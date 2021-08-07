Two crashes reported 1 minute apart overnight in Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two unrelated drivers crashed overnight in Salem early Saturday morning with police responding to the calls one minute apart, the Salem Police Department said.

At 1:54 a.m., police said they responded to a crash off SE 25th Street where officers found a single car crashed into a tree. Its driver, David Demarre II, was found outside the car and pronounced dead.

One minute later, officers responded to a motorcycle crash on NE Johnson Street between Cherry and Brooks Avenues, according to SPD. The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. His identity is not being released.

An investigation into the causes of both crashes is currently underway, police said.