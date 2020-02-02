2 killed after car rolls onto Southbound I-5 in Ridgefield

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people died after a car tumbled down an embankment and onto I-5 in Ridgefield, troopers said.
Washington State Patrol said the driver of the 2011 Ford Fusion ran through a stop sign while heading south on South 11th Street. The car went over an embankment and landed on its top across two southbound lanes of I-5.
Four people were in the car at the time of the crash. The driver and one other passenger survived with minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.
Authorities identified the passengers who died as 43-year-old Margarito Alejopablo and 31-year-old Aristeo Alejopablo.
Troopers said the driver — 25-year-old Luis Perez-Salinas — was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run. Investigators said he may have been impaired.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.