2 killed after car rolls onto Southbound I-5 in Ridgefield

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people died after a car tumbled down an embankment and onto I-5 in Ridgefield, troopers said.

Washington State Patrol said the driver of the 2011 Ford Fusion ran through a stop sign while heading south on South 11th Street. The car went over an embankment and landed on its top across two southbound lanes of I-5.

Four people were in the car at the time of the crash. The driver and one other passenger survived with minor injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Authorities identified the passengers who died as 43-year-old Margarito Alejopablo and 31-year-old Aristeo Alejopablo.

Troopers said the driver — 25-year-old Luis Perez-Salinas — was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run. Investigators said he may have been impaired.