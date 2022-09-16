Dashcam photo from before Hwy 18 accident that killed two (Yamhill Co. Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are dead following a crash on Highway 18 near McMinnville.

Oregon State Police Troopers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a two-vehicle crash near milepost 42 on Highway 18.

According to OSP investigators, a silver Hyundai Sante Fe, driven by Richard Humphrey, 62, attempted to pass a gray Acura MDX. Humphrey’s car struck the back of the Acura while attempting to pass.

Then, while attempting to re-enter the lane again, Humphrey hit a dump truck head-on.

Richard Humphrey and his passenger, Patricia Humphrey, 77, both received fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. Their dog also died in the crash.

Investigators say they are investigating alcohol as a contributing factor.