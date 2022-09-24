PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were hospitalized Saturday morning after crashing into a tree.

Portland Police responded at around 2:38 a.m. to a reported crash on Northeast 33rd Avenue. When they arrived they found a single vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle’s passenger was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The PPB Major Crash Team is investigating the cause of the crash and has closed Northeast 33rd Avenue from Northeast Fremont to Northeast Stanton during the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and to reference case number 22-257238.