Two pedestrians killed in crash near I-405 interchange

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle (or vehicles) early Saturday on southbound Interstate 5 at the I-405 interchange, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers were dispatched to the area between NE Killingsworth Street and the Rose Quarter just before 2:30 a.m. Upon their arrival, they confirmed the two victims had died as a result of the crash.

The freeway was blocked for several hours during the investigation. Southbound traffic has been diverted off the the freeway at NE Killingsworth Street. The next open on-ramp going southbound is at NE Williams Avenue, according to PPB.

Police said the the identities of the victims will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

The investigation into the crash remains open.