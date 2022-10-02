Further down the road, a second vehicle was found (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are in the hospital after an evening crash in Vancouver.

Vancouver Fire, American Medical Response and Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded at around 9:19 p.m. to the reports of a multiple car crash.

Upon arrival, the units found a Ford Escape, upsidedown on NE St. Johns Road, the car’s driver partially ejected and pinned under the vehicle.

The driver was extricated by Vancouver Fire and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Further down the road, a second vehicle was found, and the driver of that vehicle was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to CCSO, speed and alcohol are believed to be causes of the crash.