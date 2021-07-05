Two stolen vehicles, two crashes, one arrest

Bruce Lee Wilson of Salem is accused of stealing and crashing two vehicles on the morning of July 5, 2021 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 46-year-old Salem man is accused of stealing two vehicles and crashing them both Monday morning in Marion and Linn counties.

Around 8 a.m. a Honda crashed along Cascade Highway near Silverton. But before deputies could get there they were alerted the Honda driver stole a Ford F-250 from someone who had stopped to check on the driver.

Bruce Lee Wilson of Salem is accused of stealing and crashing two vehicles on the morning of July 5, 2021 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies spotted the F-250 near Tree Haven NE. The suspect, later identified as Bruce Lee Wilson, allegedly forced an oncoming patrol car off the road and kept going.

About 10 minutes later, officials said, Stayton police found the F-250 crashed near Scio High School. That crash knocked down power lines and set the pickup on fire.

Wilson — who turned 46 on Sunday — was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries before he was booked into the Marion County Jail. He’s facing 2 counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (the Honda was stolen earlier in the morning), attempting to elude and attempted assault.