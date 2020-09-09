Two suspects race stolen cars in Gresham; 1 flees after crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect accused of racing a stolen car in Gresham is recovering in the hospital while a second suspect accused of the same remains at large, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a crash at SE Stark Street and SE 176th Avenue just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. Witnesses reported two cars had been racing at high speeds eastbound on SE Stark Street before one of the cars crashed into a third uninvolved vehicle.

Responding officers at the scene of the crash said each vehicle had injured occupant inside. The other car that had been racing, a red Toyota Corolla, fled the scene before officers arrived.

Witnesses followed the Corolla to the area of SE Yamhill Street and SE 179th Avenue and reported a man got out of the car and walked southbound away from the area.

The driver of the uninvolved vehicle was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have asked for any witnesses who saw the driver of the third car walking away to call the Gresham Police Tip Line at 503-618-2719.