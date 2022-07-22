PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 15-year-old and 17-year-old died in an early morning collision in Clackamas County on Wednesday, authorities said.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on SE Wildcat Mountain Drive near Sandy, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation revealed the truck sped off the roadway before striking a nearby tree, damaging the truck. Deputies said both teens were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, however, CCSO said speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CCSO’s Tip Line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online form linked here and reference CCSO Case #22-016312.