Two teens extracted from car following crash in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two male teens–a 17-year-old and 19-year-old–were extracted from a vehicle following a crash in Vancouver’s Kevanna Park neighborhood Friday.
Vancouver Police said the vehicle went up a steep embankment in the 3900 block of NE 112th Avenue around 8:45 p.m. After leaving the roadway, the car struck a tree, leaving both the teenagers stuck.
Crews with the Vancouver Fire Department were able to extract both of the occupants. The two were then taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries that are believed the be non-life threatening.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
