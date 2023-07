A view of the Peoria Boat Ramp on the Willamette River as seen on their website, July 1, 2023 (Linn County)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An ultralight aircraft with an unknown number of people aboard crashed into the Willamette River south of Corvallis Saturday morning.

The crash was reported around 7 a.m., the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. Their first responders rushed to the scene and are now working with both the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the FAA in the initial investigation.

No further information is available at this time.