Union Pacific confirmed that a person had been hit Thursday night in NE Portland. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A person died Thursday night after being hit by a train in Northeast Portland, officials said.

At around 7:30, a Union Pacific train hit a person just west of Northeast 138th Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard, a Union Pacific representative confirmed.

According to Union Pacific, Portland police said that the person who was hit died.

