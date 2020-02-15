Utility truck hits, kills person lying on sidewalk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police said a person who was lying on the sidewalk was killed Friday evening after being run over by a utility truck in Southeast Portland.
The crash was first reported just before 7:30 p.m. and officers rushed to the scene at SE 17th Ave and SE Tacoma St in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood. By the time officers and paramedics arrived, the victim was dead, said Portland police.
The truck driver remained at the scene, said police.
Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team is now leading the investigation.
A portion of SE 17th Ave, between SE Tacoma St and SE Nehalem St, is closed while authorities investigate the crash. SE Tacoma St remains open to traffic.
This is a developing story.
