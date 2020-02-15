Utility truck hits, kills person lying on sidewalk

PPB’s Major Crash Team is investigating a fatal crash after a person on the sidewalk was run over by a utility truck. February 14, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police said a person who was lying on the sidewalk was killed Friday evening after being run over by a utility truck in Southeast Portland.

The crash was first reported just before 7:30 p.m. and officers rushed to the scene at SE 17th Ave and SE Tacoma St in the Sellwood-Moreland neighborhood. By the time officers and paramedics arrived, the victim was dead, said Portland police.

The truck driver remained at the scene, said police.

Phoebe Janis witnessed the crash & knows the victim. She says, "He usually sits at the store, eats at the corner of the store there, & I think that's what I think he was doing was sitting there & I don't think he was seen." #koin6news #pdx #portland #pdxtraffic #visionzero #OR pic.twitter.com/p5groEzCOU — Jennifer Dowling (@JenDowlingKoin6) February 15, 2020

Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team is now leading the investigation.

A portion of SE 17th Ave, between SE Tacoma St and SE Nehalem St, is closed while authorities investigate the crash. SE Tacoma St remains open to traffic.

This is a developing story.