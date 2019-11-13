Vancouver driver dies after hitting trees, power pole

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver died after hitting two trees and a power pole before careening through a fence Tuesday evening in Vancouver.

The Buick Enclave was traveling south on NE 72nd Avenue around 6 p.m. when it swerved off of the road and crashed near Montage Dog and Cat Boarding, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver — identified as 62-year-old Bryan A. Martin III of Battle Ground — was unconscious when responders arrived at the scene. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Deputies said the driver was the only person in the SUV. Another vehicle that had been traveling north was damaged by powerlines as they fell across the road but no one else was hurt.