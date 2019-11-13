Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now
Closings
Forest Grove Sch. Dist.

Vancouver driver dies after hitting trees, power pole

Crashes

Bryan A. Martin III, 62, was pronounced dead at a hospital

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
siren colors generic_271420

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver died after hitting two trees and a power pole before careening through a fence Tuesday evening in Vancouver.

The Buick Enclave was traveling south on NE 72nd Avenue around 6 p.m. when it swerved off of the road and crashed near Montage Dog and Cat Boarding, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver — identified as 62-year-old Bryan A. Martin III of Battle Ground — was unconscious when responders arrived at the scene. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Deputies said the driver was the only person in the SUV. Another vehicle that had been traveling north was damaged by powerlines as they fell across the road but no one else was hurt.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget