Vancouver driver dies in crash in Camas, 5 hurt

A Camas police car as seen on their website August 10, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A nearly head-on crash killed a Vancouver man and injured 5 others in Camas on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Jeffrey Baker was driving a Mazda sedan when he crossed the center line near the intersection of NW Lake Road and Lacamas Lane and slammed into an oncoming Audi. The 43-year-old died at the scene.

The 5 people inside the Audi were treated and released with minor injuries, officials said.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash.