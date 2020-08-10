Vancouver driver dies in crash in Camas, 5 hurt

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A nearly head-on crash killed a Vancouver man and injured 5 others in Camas on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
Jeffrey Baker was driving a Mazda sedan when he crossed the center line near the intersection of NW Lake Road and Lacamas Lane and slammed into an oncoming Audi. The 43-year-old died at the scene.
The 5 people inside the Audi were treated and released with minor injuries, officials said.
It’s unclear at this time what caused the crash.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.