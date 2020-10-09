Vancouver driver hits boulder off Hwy 99, dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a Chevy Trailblazer died Thursday night after going off Hwy 99 and hitting a large boulder, the Oregon State Police said.
Alexander Novin died at the scene of the crash near milepost 16 around 9 p.m.. The Vancouver resident was 33.
The Trailblazer was the only vehicle involved in the crash. No other details are available at this time.
