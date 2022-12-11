PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver man was arrested Sunday after authorities said he attempted to flee a traffic stop, caused a crash and killed another driver.

Around 1:40 a.m., a Vancouver police officer said they tried to stop a suspected impaired driver in a Nissan Pathfinder traveling through downtown Vancouver.

VPD said the driver, later identified as Neios Soien, didn’t stop and sped away.

The Nissan ran a stop sign at East 18th Street and Brandt Road and t-boned a Honda Accord driven by Darrell G. Shoote. Authorities said the 58-year-old Vancouver resident died at the scene.

One man died in this crash at E. 18th and Brandt in Vancouver. Neios Soien was arrested at the scene, December 11, 2022 (Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

Soien, 39, tried to run away but was caught, police said. But he was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered in the crash.

Officials later determined Soien was impaired. Once he was released from the hospital he was booked into the Clark County Jail on multiple charges: vehicular homicide, hit and run – death, driving under the influence, third-degree driving with license suspended and driving without an ignition interlock device.

The crash remains under investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.