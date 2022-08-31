The Clark County Sheriff's Office says Gary A. Seal, 45, left the roadway and struck a tree.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A Vancouver man died in a single-car crash Wednesday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Gary A. Seal, 45, was driving in the area of NE 225th Court and NE WH Garner Road around 8:30 a.m. when he failed to make a left turn and struck a tree, as well as a fence, after leaving the roadway.

The 2000 Toyota Echo Seal was driving had heavy front-end damage when officials responded to the scene. CCSO says Seal was found unconscious and later was pronounced dead at the scene. Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.