Vancouver man suffers serious injuries in rollover crash

Scene of a rollover crash in the 13600 block of NE 144th (CCSO)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A passenger suffered serious injuries after the sedan he was riding in crashed in Brush Prairie Sunday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were dispatched to the 13600 block of NE 144th Street around 7 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of a Honda Civic resting on its top. A 911 caller reported that one of the occupants had been partially ejected.

A witness reported the vehicle was traveling east on NE 144th Street and was in the oncoming lane before losing control and rolling over.

First responders removed the driver from the car, who was later identified as Vicky Carstensen of Brush Prairie. Carstensen, 55, refused medical treatment at the scene but was cooperative with investigators.

The passenger who had been ejected, Donald Langland of Vancouver, sustained serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. The medical status of Langland, 61, was not immediately provided.

CCSO said there were also three dogs in the car, but none were not physically injured. They were released to a friend at the scene following the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.