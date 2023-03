One person is dead after crashing into the Columbia River, March 4, 2023 (Corbett Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver is dead after going over an embankment and into the Columbia River, Corbett Fire shared in a tweet Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near mile marker 23 by Rooster Rock State Park

According to Oregon State Police, only one car was involved and the crash was fatal.

No other information is known about the crash at this time.