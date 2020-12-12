Vehicle eluding police crashes in Mill Park; suspects arrested

Scene of a crash at the intersection of SE 125th & SE Division on December 11, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two arrests were made following a brief chase that resulted in a head-on crash in the Mill Park neighborhood overnight.

The Portland Police Bureau said officers were in the area when they recognized a vehicle that had eluded them previously in the night. The vehicle escaped once again after the officers attempted to stop it for a second time.

Officers did not pursue, police said. A short time later, however, the suspect crashed with another car at the intersection of SE 125th Avenue and SE Division Street. Officers then responded.

At least three people were treated for injuries at the scene. The two people in the vehicle police had been pursuing were taken to a local hospital and subsequently arrested. One other person involved in the crash was “okay at this time,” according to a statement by PPB made Saturday morning.

Police did not immediately provide details for why they had been pursuing the vehicle before the crash.

This is a developing story.