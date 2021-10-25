Vehicle sought in NW Portland fatal hit-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Northwest Portland Wednesday has been identified.

The Portland Police Bureau said the truck is a 2016-2018 Chevrolet Silverado and has a chrome grill which is damaged along with the leading edge of the hood. The color and style of the cab are unknown.

Portland police responded to reports of a body down in the street at Northwest Yeon Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Once they got there they found a woman already dead, after being struck by a vehicle.

She was later identified as 66-year-old Ruby Lee Allen.

Anyone with information is urged to call the PPB Traffic Investigations Unit at 503.823.2103. The case number is 21-292993