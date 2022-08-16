PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Vancouver man has died after reportedly crashing into a utility pole and striking a house in a Tuesday night crash, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities identified the driver as 23-year-old Cody Allen. Police said Allen was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.

First responders were dispatched to Northeast 99th Street to the reported crash around 5:18 p.m. Crews discovered that a vehicle hit a utility pole, then continued off the road before rolling and striking a house.

CCSO said no one inside the house was injured.

Authorities say excessive speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

NE 99th Street is closed as Clark Public Utilities works to replace the damaged power pole.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash.