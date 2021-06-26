VFD: Man has life-threatening injuries after I-205 rollover crash

Scene of a a rollover crash located south of the Padden Parkway near Vancouver on June 25, 2021 (VFD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two people were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 205 in Vancouver Friday, one of whom has life-threatening injuries, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Firefighters were sent just south of the Padden Parkway around 10:00 p.m on a report that two vehicles left the roadway before eventually crashing on the east side of I-205.

One of the drivers involved was able to get out of the car and was also helped by a good samaritan who had stopped, VFD said. She was treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle had rolled off the road and struck a tree that subsequently caved down into the roof of his SUV. The tree’s trunk trapped the driver in the car, leading him to be extricated. He was reported unconscious at the time of being freed and is currently being treated at a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the cause of the crash remains unknown.

No other injuries were reported.